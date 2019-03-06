Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has issued ChronoSync 4.9.2 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the synchronization and backup app. ChronoSync now lets you specify a bucket name on the Advanced tab of the AWS S3 Connection Profile editor, enables you to use Application Keys to establish a Backblaze B2 connection, improves the queuing and management of concurrent operations, tweaks the bootable blacklist to exclude more folders, reworks the Synchronizer to wait for each target to fully connect, fixes a couple of SFTP-related bugs, and resolves an issue that occurred when copying a folder with restrictive permissions that also has a custom icon. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 66.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)