Econ Technologies has issued ChronoSync 4.9.3 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the synchronization and backup app. ChronoSync now changes the algorithm for determining temporary file names to be less prone to natural filename collisions, improves memory management when working with Backblaze B2 cloud storage, validates any relative alias object and compares it against the original item to catch potential mismatches, fixes a bug where pre-defined AWS S3 endpoint strings were inadvertently translated in non-English languages, resolves an issue when launching comparison helper applications in a manner that was incompatible with files residing on an APFS snapshot volume, and fixes a bug when resolving an alias on an APFS snapshot. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 66.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)