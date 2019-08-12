Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

ChronoSync 4.9.4

Econ Technologies has issued ChronoSync 4.9.4, a maintenance release for the synchronization and backup app that provides a smattering of bug fixes and improvements. The update implements full Diagnostic Logging support for InterConneX connections; fixes a bug that prevented copying into an InterConneX sharespace locked folder; fixes the logic used to determine a unique, temporary file name for copying to a remote cloud or InterConneX target; changes Strict Volume Identification to no longer examine deviceModel and deviceProtocol; and resolves an issue where extracting a file path from a collection record could result in a corrupt path. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 66.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About ChronoSync 4.9.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum