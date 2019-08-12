Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has issued ChronoSync 4.9.4, a maintenance release for the synchronization and backup app that provides a smattering of bug fixes and improvements. The update implements full Diagnostic Logging support for InterConneX connections; fixes a bug that prevented copying into an InterConneX sharespace locked folder; fixes the logic used to determine a unique, temporary file name for copying to a remote cloud or InterConneX target; changes Strict Volume Identification to no longer examine deviceModel and deviceProtocol; and resolves an issue where extracting a file path from a collection record could result in a corrupt path. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 66.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)