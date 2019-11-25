Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.6 and ChronoAgent 1.9.4 with tweaks and bug fixes related to macOS 10.15 Catalina. ChronoSync adds the capability to convert existing HFS+ Formatted backup volumes to the new APFS Volume Group required for bootable backups in Catalina, fixes a couple of bugs affecting file-folder pairs (i.e., folder on one side, file on the other, both with the same name), resolves an ownership-related issue with the APFS Volume Group Converter utility, and fixes a bug in the Backblaze B2 storage provider that caused files larger than 5 GB to always fail. Both ChronoSync and ChronoAgent improve shell task execution reliability to better handle errors and exceptions and fix a long-standing bug that caused the results of running external commands and tasks to be misinterpreted when mounting Disk Images or blessing bootable backup targets. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)