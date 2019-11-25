Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

ChronoSync 4.9.6 and ChronoAgent 1.9.4

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.6 and ChronoAgent 1.9.4 with tweaks and bug fixes related to macOS 10.15 Catalina. ChronoSync adds the capability to convert existing HFS+ Formatted backup volumes to the new APFS Volume Group required for bootable backups in Catalina, fixes a couple of bugs affecting file-folder pairs (i.e., folder on one side, file on the other, both with the same name), resolves an ownership-related issue with the APFS Volume Group Converter utility, and fixes a bug in the Backblaze B2 storage provider that caused files larger than 5 GB to always fail. Both ChronoSync and ChronoAgent improve shell task execution reliability to better handle errors and exceptions and fix a long-standing bug that caused the results of running external commands and tasks to be misinterpreted when mounting Disk Images or blessing bootable backup targets. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

