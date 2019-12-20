Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

ChronoSync 4.9.7 and ChronoAgent 1.9.5

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.7 and ChronoAgent 1.9.5 with improved system warnings and bug fixes for the synchronization and backup tool and its helper app. ChronoSync implements Archive Performance and Safe-Copy Performance tests that warn when performance may be poor on some cloud-based targets, adds the FireWire Bootable Device readiness test to warn macOS 10.15 Catalina users that Catalina does not support booting from FireWire devices, eliminates a potential problem when moving files to the trash without admin access, fixes a bug that formatted terabyte-sized numbers as if they were gigabyte-sized, prevents unnecessary bootable backup operations from being performed on non-Catalina systems, and generates more meaningful error messages when converting volumes to APFS Volume Group format for Catalina Bootable Backup. ChronoAgent modernizes file lock/unlock routines and resolves a crash that could occur when obtaining information for the current network interface. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Comments About ChronoSync 4.9.7 and ChronoAgent 1.9.5

