Agen Schmitz

ChronoSync 4.9.8 and ChronoAgent 1.9.6

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.8 and ChronoAgent 1.9.6 with bug fixes for the synchronization and backup tool and its helper app. Both ChronoSync and ChronoAgent correct a problem that would cause files moved to a synchronizer’s archive to become locked. ChronoSync also fixes a bug that caused Archive Maintenance to fail to remove old archive files on a macOS 10.15 Catalina bootable backup, resolves an issue that prevented files from being deleted from a Catalina bootable backup archive using the Archive Panel, and fixes a bug that cause synchronization to fail when creating a folder in the archive if the parent for that folder was locked. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Comments About ChronoSync 4.9.8 and ChronoAgent 1.9.6

