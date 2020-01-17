Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.8 and ChronoAgent 1.9.6 with bug fixes for the synchronization and backup tool and its helper app. Both ChronoSync and ChronoAgent correct a problem that would cause files moved to a synchronizer’s archive to become locked. ChronoSync also fixes a bug that caused Archive Maintenance to fail to remove old archive files on a macOS 10.15 Catalina bootable backup, resolves an issue that prevented files from being deleted from a Catalina bootable backup archive using the Archive Panel, and fixes a bug that cause synchronization to fail when creating a folder in the archive if the parent for that folder was locked. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)