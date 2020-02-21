Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

ChronoSync 4.9.9 and ChronoAgent 1.9.7

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.9 and ChronoAgent 1.9.7, improving reliability and compatibility when mounting disk images for the synchronization and backup tool and its helper app. ChronoSync also reworks the OAuth code to conform to the latest authentication requirements from Google, adds logic to the Background Scheduler to see if any other instance of the Background Scheduler is running (to avoid duplicate instances), eliminates the attempt to unmount a volume for connections that do not support volume mounting, and improves error logging when testing the availability of AWS S3 servers. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Comments About ChronoSync 4.9.9 and ChronoAgent 1.9.7

