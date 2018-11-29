ChronoSync 4.9 and ChronoAgent 1.9

Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9, optimizing support for APFS-formatted drives for faster file scanning and copying. The synchronization and backup app adds a Full Disk Access Assistant that automatically runs when you install it and steps you through the process of granting elevated privileges in the macOS Security & Privacy Preferences. It also improves support for macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode, adds a new “Freeze file system” option that enables you to take a snapshot of your filesystem before syncing, overhauls the ChronoSync Organizer window to provide better sorting and organization options, improves the speed of Amazon S3 and Backblaze B2 data transfers, and adds a Touch ID Support feature to allow ChronoSync to access system data. Econ Technologies also updated the ChronoAgent utility to version 1.9 with the APFS optimization, the Full Disk Access Assistant, improved Dark mode support, and the “Freeze file system” option. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 66.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 25.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)