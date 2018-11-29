ChronoSync 4.9 and ChronoAgent 1.9
Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9, optimizing support for APFS-formatted drives for faster file scanning and copying. The synchronization and backup app adds a Full Disk Access Assistant that automatically runs when you install it and steps you through the process of granting elevated privileges in the macOS Security & Privacy Preferences. It also improves support for macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode, adds a new “Freeze file system” option that enables you to take a snapshot of your filesystem before syncing, overhauls the ChronoSync Organizer window to provide better sorting and organization options, improves the speed of Amazon S3 and Backblaze B2 data transfers, and adds a Touch ID Support feature to allow ChronoSync to access system data. Econ Technologies also updated the ChronoAgent utility to version 1.9 with the APFS optimization, the Full Disk Access Assistant, improved Dark mode support, and the “Freeze file system” option. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 66.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 25.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Notable Replies
One feature ChronoSync has that many people don’t know about and is extremely useful, is its ability to backup based on a volume or folder having any changes. I’m not aware of any other backup software that can watch an entire volume or a specific folder and start the backup process based on that alone.
For me as a filmmaker, whenever Premiere Pro performs an autosave or when I manually save, ChronoSync will immediately backup the project file and then notify me. I have one drive that’s a complete backup of the primary edit volume (so anything at all added or deleted gets updated) and also a second schedule that backs up just the project files folder to a Dropbox folder so that the most-recent project file is available across my systems.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum