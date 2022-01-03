Share Facebook

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.10, introducing a redesigned Assistant with extended statistics and more timely recommendations in the CleanMyMac X menu. The Mac maintenance utility updates its Uninstaller feature to show iPhone and iPad apps on M1-based Macs, enhances Network Monitor stability, updates the timing of the Malware Removal scan, resolves unexpected behavior when clicking Review Details in Smart Scan, and fixes a bug that caused Steam apps to appear twice in the Uninstaller. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 82.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)