Agen Schmitz

CleanMyMac X 4.11

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.11 with an updated menu that provides improved at-a-glance information about your Mac. In addition to tracking CPU load, you can now get a pop-out showing top-consuming apps, system uptime, and unusual activity spikes. You’ll also be able to keep track of available storage, check the temperature and condition of your drive, get an improved overview of your laptop battery health, and see a real-time view of CleanMyMac’s malware protection. Note that future versions of CleanMyMac will discontinue support for macOS 10.10 Yosemite and 10.11 El Capitan (though the Malware Database will be updated on a regular basis). ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 82.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

