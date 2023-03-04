CleanMyMac X 4.12.6

Share Email

MacPaw released CleanMyMac X 4.12.4 in February with the capability to remove outdated Xcode simulator images. The Mac maintenance utility also introduced battery drain alert functionality that can inform you of sudden bursts of battery consumption and added the wallpaper settings cache to the list of ignored items. MacPaw subsequently issued version 4.12.5 to remove the Xcode developer tools installation prompt, and then version 4.12.6 to resolve several minor issues and crashes. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 112 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)