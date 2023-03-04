Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Agen Schmitz 2 comments

CleanMyMac X 4.12.6

MacPaw released CleanMyMac X 4.12.4 in February with the capability to remove outdated Xcode simulator images. The Mac maintenance utility also introduced battery drain alert functionality that can inform you of sudden bursts of battery consumption and added the wallpaper settings cache to the list of ignored items. MacPaw subsequently issued version 4.12.5 to remove the Xcode developer tools installation prompt, and then version 4.12.6 to resolve several minor issues and crashes. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 112 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About CleanMyMac X 4.12.6

  1. The UNINSTALL/Delete APPS Feature —— does enabling this automatically uninstall Apps? OR does it have a list and you choose which Apps to uninstall?

    The reason I am asking is because a while back, a Carbonite file was uninstalled and I am not sure if accidentally did it or Clean My Mac did. In any case, there isn’t an “undo” if you do choose to uninstall.

  2. It gives you a list, so unfortunately it seems unlikely it happened by accident.

