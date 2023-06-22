Share Email

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.13.6 with improvements and bug fixes for the Mac maintenance utility. The update improves Battery Drain Alerts to show time until full discharge, allows Display Dimming and Low Power Mode to be enabled directly from CleanMyMac (requires macOS 12 Monterey or later), fixes a bug that could cause FaceTime window sharing issues, makes minor Trash Monitor and Space Lens module issues fixed for better performance, and ensures Gem Cut Studio, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft AutoUpdate applications get scanned properly. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 109 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)