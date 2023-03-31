Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

CleanMyMac X 4.13

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.13, introducing two new sections: Connected Devices and External Drives. The Mac maintenance utility now supports a variety of mobile and Bluetooth peripherals (not available in the Mac App Store version)—from mice and keyboards to headphones and speakers. With Connected Devices, you can monitor device battery levels and connect or disconnect them. The new External Drives section lets you manage storage devices and clean junk as you would with your Mac’s internal drive. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 116 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About CleanMyMac X 4.13

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum