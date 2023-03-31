Share Email

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.13, introducing two new sections: Connected Devices and External Drives. The Mac maintenance utility now supports a variety of mobile and Bluetooth peripherals (not available in the Mac App Store version)—from mice and keyboards to headphones and speakers. With Connected Devices, you can monitor device battery levels and connect or disconnect them. The new External Drives section lets you manage storage devices and clean junk as you would with your Mac’s internal drive. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 116 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)