MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.14 with an improved and rebranded security component named Moonlock (no, it’s not a Moonage Daydream) for the Mac maintenance utility. CleanMyMac’s Moonlock Engine scans for malware and viruses faster; provides more robust inspection covering mail attachments, DMG and ZIP archives, USB drives, browser extensions, and launchers; and enables you to configure the speed and intensity of your scans. The update also adds low battery alerts for Bluetooth devices (not available in the App Store version) and improves application update notifications. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 120 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)