Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz 2 comments

CleanMyMac X 4.14

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.14 with an improved and rebranded security component named Moonlock (no, it’s not a Moonage Daydream) for the Mac maintenance utility. CleanMyMac’s Moonlock Engine scans for malware and viruses faster; provides more robust inspection covering mail attachments, DMG and ZIP archives, USB drives, browser extensions, and launchers; and enables you to configure the speed and intensity of your scans. The update also adds low battery alerts for Bluetooth devices (not available in the App Store version) and improves application update notifications. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 120 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About CleanMyMac X 4.14

Notable Replies

  1. I had to uninstal CleanMyMac because it interfered with Toothfairy.
    I wonder if this has been fixed
    Tommy

  2. I really find CleanMyMac useful…Never had any problems with it and we get frequent updates. Thanks Ukraine!

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants

Avatar for amarillo56 Avatar for agen Avatar for raymack