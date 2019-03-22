Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

CleanMyMac X 4.3

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.3, adding a new beta feature called Space Lens that builds a storage map and reveals the biggest space wasters. You can enable this and other upcoming beta features can be enabled in Preferences. The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app also improves reliability and speed of scanning for application leftover files, resolves several CleanMyMac X Menu issues related to privileges, improves high contrast mode for better accessibility, and fixes a bug that caused Dropbox to resync its entire folder after CleanMyMac’s scan. ($89.95 one-time fee or $39.95 for a 1-year subscription for new purchases, free update, 72.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About CleanMyMac X 4.3

