Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.5.2, adding support for cleaning up new groups of Chrome items in the Privacy module (including browsing history, downloads history, cookies, and saved passwords). The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app also updates its malware database with more types of threats and new detection rules, ensures that Firefox items are displayed properly within Privacy, and resolves several crashes related to opening the Full Disk Access window. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, or included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 55.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)