MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.5, bringing support for macOS 10.15 Catalina and adding instant notifications about malware threats. The new real-time malware monitoring feature runs continuously in the background, checking your system for suspicious activity and providing instant notifications about potential threats. The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app also removes the now-irrelevant Photos and iTunes Junk modules from the sidebar menu in Catalina, improves the uninstallation of Quicken, enhances the CPU chart animation in the CleanMyMac X Menu, and fixes a bug that caused Health alerts to appear when Do Not Disturb mode in the Notifications Center was turned on. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, or included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 48.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)