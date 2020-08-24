Share Facebook

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.6.11, enabling you to detect and remove adware threats that install their home pages in Safari. The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app now also scans your system for potential threats in the background (and displays an alert if it detects malware), improves scanning progress in the Malware Removal module, resolves an issue with Spotlight reindexing breaking the search function in Mail and Outlook, and tweaks Dark Mode for a variety of user interface elements. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, or included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 58.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)