MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.6.9, bringing improvements and bug fixes to the all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app. The update removes Group Containers within the Uninstaller when deleting the last app using them, adds a Scan All option to the Action menu, includes an option to exclude Speed tasks in Smart Scan, improves display of correct Users folder size within Space Lens, removes low disk space alerts for DMG volumes, fixes a cache file cleanup issue with Ableton preferences, and ensures Safari cookies don’t reappear after removal. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, or included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 57.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)