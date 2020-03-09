Share Facebook

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.6, introducing a new feature in the Privacy module aimed at providing more control over your personal data. Available in macOS 10.15 Catalina, the Application Permissions management feature enables you to check what apps have access to your camera, microphone, files, and folders, and manage those permissions in a few clicks. The Privacy module also now enables you to remove search queries that remain after Chrome browser use and improves the removal of Chrome browser items when Chrome sync is enabled. The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app also enhances security for CleanMyMac’s privileged operations, improves detection of malicious executables that launch at system startup, and resolves numerous crashes. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, or included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 49 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)