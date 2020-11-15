Share Facebook

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.7 with numerous under-the-hood changes, UI improvements, and bug fixes to ensure compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur. The update introduces the CleanMyMac X Widget in Notification Center, enabling you to check available space on your Mac at a glance as well as launch Smart Scan directly from the widget. The app icon also gets a fresh look to better suit the new Big Sur style. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, or included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 63.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)