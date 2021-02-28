Share Facebook

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.8, adding native support for M1-based Macs. The Mac maintenance utility receives an overhauled user interface with refreshed colors, simplified shapes, fancy glass-like icons, and a new sidebar menu with easier navigation. The update also adds the new Universal Binaries feature to the System Junk module, enabling users to safely remove the code that enables apps to work on both Intel- and M1-based Macs. On the malware side, CleanMyMac X 4.8 scans for malware more quickly, detects the Silver Sparrow malware, and improves ways of detecting and killing malicious processes within Smart Scan and Malware Removal. ($89.95 one-time fee, $34.95 annual subscription, in Setapp, free update, 78.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)