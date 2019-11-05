Share Facebook

Panic has issued Coda 2.7.5 with several improvements and bug fixes for the Web site development tool. The update fixes a bug that could prevent key-based authentication from working, ensures that attempting to install a syntax mode no longer throws an exception, corrects an issue that prevented Copy URL from copying the full remote URL for remote files, and resolves a possible problem when renaming a file while the files list reloads. For those running macOS 10.15 Catalina, Coda 2.7.5 resolves an exception when SVN doesn’t have access to your local root, ensures that files modified by external sources are marked for publishing as expected, and addresses an accessibility-related exception. Panic has announced it will be retiring Coda and moving onto the new Nova code editor, which will soon enter into private beta testing. ($99 new, free update, 65.3 MB, release notes, 10.13+)