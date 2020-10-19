Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Panic has issued Coda 2.7.6 with several improvements and bug fixes for the Web site development tool. The update adds .nova to the default list of ignored files, improves contrast for Text Encoding and Line Ending labels and Source Control changes text when using Dark mode, resolves an issue with connection advanced preferences not being applied when opening two windows with the same site, ensures that dragging files from Coda to Mail no longer moves the original file, resolves an issue that prevented dragging to create text clippings, and makes various design tweaks for macOS 11 Big Sur. ($99 new, free update, 68.6 MB, release notes, 10.13+)