Share Email



BZG has released Coherence X 4.6, a site-specific browser that lets you turn websites into Chromium-based native apps (see “The Best Mac Site-Specific Browser for Google Docs,” 18 June 2021). Coherence X allows the use of the engines from Google Chrome, Brave, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and Google Canary. The update introduces a completely rewritten Coherence Extension that dramatically enhances performance and reliability, improves stability to reduce crashes, and squashes unspecified bugs. ($29.99 new, free update, in Setapp, 10.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)