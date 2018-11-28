Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

CopyPaste Pro 3.5.9

Plum Amazing released CopyPaste Pro 3.5.8 to fix a splash screen hang on startup and resolve a compile issue for older code. The multiple-clipboard utility can also now be added to the Accessibility panel of the Security & Privacy preferences, where you’ll need to grant access. Shortly after this update, the company released version 3.5.9 to ensure that CopyPaste Pro works properly with macOS 10.14 Mojave and improve how some dialogs display in Dark mode. ($30 new, free update, 3.0 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

Comments About CopyPaste Pro 3.5.9

