Plum Amazing has released CopyPaste Pro 3.7.92 with support for macOS 12 Monterey. Now compiled with Xcode 13, the multiple-clipboard utility updates the manual to HTTPS and brings other unspecified under-the-hood changes. If you’re looking for a clipboard manager (as it seems many folks on this TidBITS Talk thread are), CopyPaste Pro is discounted by 50% to $15 for a limited time. ($30 new, free update, 3.3 MB, release notes, 10.13+)