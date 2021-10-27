Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

CopyPaste Pro 3.7.92

Plum Amazing has released CopyPaste Pro 3.7.92 with support for macOS 12 Monterey. Now compiled with Xcode 13, the multiple-clipboard utility updates the manual to HTTPS and brings other unspecified under-the-hood changes. If you’re looking for a clipboard manager (as it seems many folks on this TidBITS Talk thread are), CopyPaste Pro is discounted by 50% to $15 for a limited time. ($30 new, free update, 3.3 MB, release notes, 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About CopyPaste Pro 3.7.92

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum