CopyPaste Pro 3.8
In November, Plum Amazing released CopyPaste Pro 3.7.97 as a universal app that supports both Intel and Apple’s M-series processors. Versions 3.7.99 and 3.8 subsequently provided cosmetic enhancements for the multiple clipboard utility: fixing the first line of text in the History and Archive previews to be resizable with the window and updating the image browser to remove the orange frame around the magnified clip. ($30 new, free update, 18.1 MB, release notes, 10.15+)
What is the difference between “CopyPaste” and “CopyPaste Pro” ?
They may be two separate utilities—can you provide links that clarify what you’re asking?
CopyPaste is at v. 0.9.97 https://plumamazing.com/product/copypaste/#description seems to be a more recent app. The blurb states “The most sophisticated version of CopyPaste yet” and " New in 2022!", While CopyPaste Pro v. 3.8 https://plumamazing.com/product/copypaste-pro-for-mac/#description makes no such claims. I have been using CopyPaste in some form since it was first released (System 7?) and have welcomed the TidBITS discount for several years. I have tried them both but have been using CopyPaste (no Pro) as I have assumed it was for the M chips while Pro is universal. But I do not know.
[update:] System Information reports that CopyPaste 0.9.97 is also a universal app so I have less clarity concerning the differences now.
As I understand, CopyPaste (“CP”) is a complete rewrite and modernization of CopyPaste Pro that came out as beta several years ago. I joined the CP beta immediately when it was announced because I was a longtime Pro user and because the initial specifications—as I understood them—said that CP would create a Universal Clipboard synchronized among all Apple devices (logged into the same Apple ID).
Unfortunately, as I understand, Plum Amazing, the publisher of both applications, still doesn’t consider CP not complete/finished.
In the meantime, I’ve transitioned to using PasteBot in order to have the synchronized, Universal Clipboard that I sought with CP.
OK, Adam.
PlumAmazing.com shows two products, one is CopyPaste, which was once a totally newly re-written version of the old CopyPaste Pro with new features, etc — but now Tidbits says the old CopyPaste Pro is still around and is now suddenly updated, so one might wonder why and how does it compare with CopyPaste. CopyPaste is still $30, CopyPaste Pro is $20 (supposedly discounted from $30). Since your update note said nothing, I thought I’d ask.
Myself, I’ve been using iCopy but still have CopyPaste as an unused application.
Thanks. As for myself, I’ve been using iClip but still have CopyPaste as an unused application. iClip (at www.iclipapp.com) seems the easiest and most complete solution for me. It is rarely reviewed anymore.
Ah! Now I understand. I’ve pinged the head of PlumAmazing and we’ll see what he says.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum