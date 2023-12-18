CopyPaste Pro 3.8

Share Email



In November, Plum Amazing released CopyPaste Pro 3.7.97 as a universal app that supports both Intel and Apple’s M-series processors. Versions 3.7.99 and 3.8 subsequently provided cosmetic enhancements for the multiple clipboard utility: fixing the first line of text in the History and Archive previews to be resizable with the window and updating the image browser to remove the orange frame around the magnified clip. ($30 new, free update, 18.1 MB, release notes, 10.15+)