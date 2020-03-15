CorelDRAW 2020
Corel has introduced CorelDRAW 2020, a major upgrade for the vector illustration app that introduces new AI-powered tools and enhanced collaboration features. The release updates the AI-assisted PowerTRACE feature to improve the quality of a bitmap as you trace it, brings AI-based upsampling options for enlarging images, adds new AI-enhanced Art Style effect presets inspired by the techniques of different artists and genres, improves the Mask Transform tool so transformations can be applied to pixels within a mask, and improves performance up to six times over the previous version. Other new features include vector feathering, an inner shadow tool, JPEG artifact removal, support for OpenType variable fonts, and a comments inspector.
The CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 for Mac costs $499 for a perpetual license or is available as a $249 annual subscription. If you purchased Upgrade Protection with CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019, you’ll automatically receive a perpetual license to the 2020 version. The standalone CorelDRAW app (minus the extras included in the Graphics Suite) is available from the Mac App Store for a $34.99 monthly or $249.99 annual subscription after a 1-week free trial. ($249.99 annual subscription, 2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)
I used to use this back in the day and I really liked it. But then they quit the Mac platform. Their place has long since been taken by others and at their current pricing I’m not enticed.
