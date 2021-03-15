Share Facebook

Corel has issued CorelDRAW 2021, a major upgrade for the vector illustration app with new collaboration features, a more flexible design space that enables you to work more efficiently, and advanced illustration features. The release introduces a new dashboard that acts as a collaboration hub containing all design files in the cloud. Reviewers can now comment on and annotate a document in the app with instant feedback appearing in the designer’s working file.

In addition to offering native support for M1-based Macs, CorelDRAW 2021 also adds a multipage view, brings a new Pages docker/inspector with a thumbnail grid view, enables you to create a customized list of assets to export with one click, adds a new perspective drawing feature, improves the management of custom guidelines, adds the Replace Colors feature to make targeted edits to hue, saturation, and lightness, and adds support for High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) image files.

Available for macOS 10.15 Catalina and later, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 is priced at $499 as a one-time purchase (with no upgrade pricing) or $249 for an annual subscription. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 includes Corel PHOTO-PAINT, access to the browser-based CorelDRAW.app, CorelDRAW.app for iPad, Corel Font Manager, AfterShot 3 HDR, and over 7,000 creative assets. The standalone CorelDRAW app (minus the extras included in the Graphics Suite) is available from the Mac App Store for a $34.99 monthly or $249.99 annual subscription after a 1-week free trial. ($249.99 annual subscription, 2 MB, macOS 10.12+)