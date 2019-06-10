Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Cyberduck 7.0

The Cyberduck team has published version 7.0 of the open-source file transfer app. The new release introduces multi-segmented downloads, multiplying connections to make a parallel download process possible for improved download speed and reliability. Cyberduck 7.0 also simplifies sharing files from cloud-based file sharing services, including Backblaze B2, Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase made through the Mac App Store. (Free, 93.6 MB, release notes)

Comments About Cyberduck 7.0

