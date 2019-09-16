Cyberduck 7.1

Share Facebook

The Cyberduck team has published version 7.1 of the open-source file transfer app, ramping up functionality with Google Cloud Storage by adding support for storage classes, selecting regions for new buckets, and setting a lifecycle configuration for a bucket. The FTP client also fixes several bugs including failure with segmented downloads with longer filenames, a No Route to Host error that occurred with IPv6 only servers on macOS, and the number of buckets displayed for Google Storage in a browser limited to 1000. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase made through the Mac App Store. (Free, 100 MB, release notes)