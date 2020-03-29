Cyberduck 7.3

Share Facebook

The Cyberduck team has published version 7.3 of its open-source file transfer app, adding the capability to label bookmarks with different colors and group bookmarks by label in the menu. The update also adds support for Cryptomator Vault Format 7, resolves a download failure issue for Google Storage files with whitespace in name, fixes a bug that prevented access to Google Drive documents in Shared With Me, adds the capability to copy files to a different Backblaze B2 bucket, and applies public read permissions to files selected to share on Google Drive. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase made through the Mac App Store. (Free, 101 MB, release notes)