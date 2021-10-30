Cyberduck 8.0

Share Facebook

The Cyberduck team has published version 8.0 of its open-source file transfer app, adding full compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey plus several new features and improvements. The release introduces a Profiles preference tab that lets you install additional connection profiles, simplifying connections to various hosting and cloud storage service providers. Cyberduck also now retains the modification date in metadata for uploads to Google Storage and Amazon S3, changes the default path for NextCloud connections to include the username, fixes a bug that prevented the deletion of folders from Google Cloud Storage, and resolves an issue that prevented removal of the delete marker in S3. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase made through the Mac App Store. (Free, 119 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)