Cyberduck 7.9

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Cyberduck team has published version 7.9 of its open-source file transfer app with a new icon styled for macOS 11 Big Sur and other improvements. The update increases the transfers default to five concurrent connections for protocols other than FTP, enables you to display and restore previous file versions in a Google Storage bucket, improves uploading folders with many files (OneDrive, Google Drive, and Backblaze B2), resolves an issue with the maximum number of simultaneous transfers not handled properly, and fixes bezel style for popup buttons in window toolbars. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase made through the Mac App Store. (Free, 119 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)