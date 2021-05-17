Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Cyberduck 7.9

The Cyberduck team has published version 7.9 of its open-source file transfer app with a new icon styled for macOS 11 Big Sur and other improvements. The update increases the transfers default to five concurrent connections for protocols other than FTP, enables you to display and restore previous file versions in a Google Storage bucket, improves uploading folders with many files (OneDrive, Google Drive, and Backblaze B2), resolves an issue with the maximum number of simultaneous transfers not handled properly, and fixes bezel style for popup buttons in window toolbars. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase made through the Mac App Store. (Free, 119 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Cyberduck 7.9

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum