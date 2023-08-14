Cyberduck 8.6.3

Share Email

The Cyberduck team recently published version 8.6.2 of its open-source file transfer app, allowing connections to be opened without copying an authentication code after logging in to Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint. The release also fixes a bug that caused segmented downloads with multiple connections per file to fail, improves compatibility with Backblaze B2, and resolves the tilde prefix in the default path to the home directory for SFTP. Version 8.6.3 followed soon after to resolve broken pipe errors and a failure to configure credentials from AWS. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase from the Mac App Store. (Free, 152.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)