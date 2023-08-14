Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Cyberduck 8.6.3

The Cyberduck team recently published version 8.6.2 of its open-source file transfer app, allowing connections to be opened without copying an authentication code after logging in to Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint. The release also fixes a bug that caused segmented downloads with multiple connections per file to fail, improves compatibility with Backblaze B2, and resolves the tilde prefix in the default path to the home directory for SFTP. Version 8.6.3 followed soon after to resolve broken pipe errors and a failure to configure credentials from AWS. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase from the Mac App Store. (Free, 152.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Cyberduck 8.6.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum