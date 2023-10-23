Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Cyberduck 8.7

The Cyberduck team has issued version 8.7 of its open-source file transfer app, adding SMB support for accessing Windows File Shares or a Samba Linux Server. The release also adds for connecting to AWS S3 by authenticating with an OpenID Connect (OIDC) identity provider, enables you to create an internal share via ownCloud or Nextcloud, adds an option to download and install updates automatically, and allows you to set a creation date for uploaded files to Backblaze B2, Box, or Google Drive. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase from the Mac App Store. (Free, 156.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Cyberduck 8.7

