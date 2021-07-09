DaisyDisk 4.20

Share Facebook

Software Ambience has released version 4.20 of DaisyDisk, a “semi-major update” for the hard drive visualization utility app that adds support for scanning Dropbox and Google Drive cloud storage accounts (but not iCloud Drive). After connecting an account, you can browse the map of your account’s space quota and preview and delete unneeded files. DaisyDisk is ready for macOS 12 Monterey and supports M1-based Macs. ($9.99 new from the DaisyDisk Web site and Mac App Store, free update, 7.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)