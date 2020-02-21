DaisyDisk 4.9

Share Facebook

Software Ambience Corp. has released version 4.9 of DaisyDisk, a utility that provides a visual breakdown of your disk space to help you identify and delete unnecessary files. The update improves discovery of hidden space in macOS 10.15 Catalina by including non-firmlinked items of the Data volume, the Virtual Memory volume, and Recovery and Preboot volumes (when mounted) in the scan report. It also updates the safety rules to allow deletion of some non-critical files in the /private folder, and adds support for FUSE-mounted drives. ($9.99 new from the DaisyDisk Web site and Mac App Store, free update, 6.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)