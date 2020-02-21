Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

DaisyDisk 4.9

Software Ambience Corp. has released version 4.9 of DaisyDisk, a utility that provides a visual breakdown of your disk space to help you identify and delete unnecessary files. The update improves discovery of hidden space in macOS 10.15 Catalina by including non-firmlinked items of the Data volume, the Virtual Memory volume, and Recovery and Preboot volumes (when mounted) in the scan report. It also updates the safety rules to allow deletion of some non-critical files in the /private folder, and adds support for FUSE-mounted drives. ($9.99 new from the DaisyDisk Web site and Mac App Store, free update, 6.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About DaisyDisk 4.9

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum