Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Default Folder X 5.2.4

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.2.3, bringing long-requested support for the Forklift Finder alternative and file transfer app. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility rejiggers the underlying mechanism for switching from one folder to another in Open and Save dialogs, making the process faster and more reliable while also helping to eliminate compatibility issues with Magnet and BetterTouchTool.

The update also now shows all recent documents in applications that don’t have a native document type (such as Trello), fixes user interface glitches in the Folders tab of the Preferences window, enables you to set a keyboard shortcut to take you to the folder containing the current application (go to Preferences > Shortcuts), and resolves an issue that could prevent the Save button from working in Save As dialogs.

Shortly after the 5.2.3 release, St. Clair Software pushed out 5.2.4 to fix a bug that rendered the Favorites and Recent Folders menus inoperable. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 7.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Default Folder X 5.2.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum