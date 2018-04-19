Default Folder X 5.2.4

Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.2.3, bringing long-requested support for the Forklift Finder alternative and file transfer app. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility rejiggers the underlying mechanism for switching from one folder to another in Open and Save dialogs, making the process faster and more reliable while also helping to eliminate compatibility issues with Magnet and BetterTouchTool.

The update also now shows all recent documents in applications that don’t have a native document type (such as Trello), fixes user interface glitches in the Folders tab of the Preferences window, enables you to set a keyboard shortcut to take you to the folder containing the current application (go to Preferences > Shortcuts), and resolves an issue that could prevent the Save button from working in Save As dialogs.

Shortly after the 5.2.3 release, St. Clair Software pushed out 5.2.4 to fix a bug that rendered the Favorites and Recent Folders menus inoperable. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 7.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)