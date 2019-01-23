Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.3.3, adding label names to Default Folder X’s toolbar icons (you can turn them off by Control-clicking the Default Folder X toolbar). The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility now enables you to open the current folder in the Finder by holding down the Option key while clicking Save, resolves a problem with Default Folder X’s menus being only half-filled on some occasions, eliminates a crash that could occur when Spotlight’s index is damaged, and improves compatibility with the version of the Forklift file transfer client distributed through SetApp. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)