St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.3.5, ensuring that the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility works correctly in the Save dialog of macOS 10.14 Mojave’s enhanced screenshot utility (Command-Shift-5). The update also enables you to search folders with HoudahSpot and send results from HoudahSpot to waiting file dialogs, fixes a bug that could cause the wrong file to be chosen from the Recent Files menu, ensures that Default Folder X’s controls aren’t hidden when LaunchBar’s quick entry window appears, improves folder switching reliability when using third-party keyboard and mouse drivers, and corrects compatibility issues with CopyPaste Pro. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)