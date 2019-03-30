Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.3.6, a small maintenance release for the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. The update ensures that the Finder-click feature displays the correct folders after you switch Spaces, fixes a bug that mistakenly disabled Finder-click if you had a Keyboard Maestro palette on-screen, and resolves a conflict with SteerMouse that caused file dialogs to hang. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)