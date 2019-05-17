Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.3.7, improving the handling of file dialogs that are as large as the screen and adding application version numbers and last-opened dates to the info panel below Open dialogs. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also keeps keyboard shortcuts for Favorites enabled when a background-only or menu bar app pops up a window, improves how the toolbar handles multiple-display Macs, adds the capability to create an AppleScript to specify default folders for applications on the fly, and works around a Finder bug in macOS 10.14 Mojave that resulted in Default Folder X not updating its list of Finder windows correctly. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)