Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.4.1, fixing problems in macOS 10.15 Catalina where Default Folder X wouldn’t correctly record recently used folders if they were empty. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also fixes a bug that caused folder operations in the Utility menu to be disabled, ensures the file dialog menu shortcut commands work correctly, and eliminates an intermittent crash. The release also works around a problem in Catalina that prevented Default Folder X from being added to the Screen Recording permissions list under certain conditions. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 9.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)