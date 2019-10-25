Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Default Folder X 5.4.1

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.4.1, fixing problems in macOS 10.15 Catalina where Default Folder X wouldn’t correctly record recently used folders if they were empty. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also fixes a bug that caused folder operations in the Utility menu to be disabled, ensures the file dialog menu shortcut commands work correctly, and eliminates an intermittent crash. The release also works around a problem in Catalina that prevented Default Folder X from being added to the Screen Recording permissions list under certain conditions. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 9.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Default Folder X 5.4.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum