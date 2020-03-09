Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.4.3, improving the performance of opening folders in the Finder, Path Finder, and ForkLift. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also ensures that previews shown in menus and the Finder drawer no longer grow to very large sizes, resolves problems with Save As dialogs responding very slowly when saving to slow network drives, fixes a bug that prevented Default Folder X from showing your iCloud Drive folder correctly, fixes Default Folder X’s detection of tabs in Finder windows that aren’t in the current Space, changes the “Forget Recent xxx” menu commands to “Forget All Recent Data” when holding down the Option key, and addresses problems with Default Folder X not working in Pro Tools. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 8.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)