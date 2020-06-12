Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.4.6, fixing a bug that could cause the Save All Attachments dialog in Apple’s Mail to get stuck. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also adds a new Quick Start panel that quickly shows new users a few of the app’s primary features, merges the contents of /Applications and /System/Applications when running in macOS 10.15 Catalina, correctly opens Default Folder X’s Finder window drawer when clicking on the Finder’s icon in the Dock, and corrects a problem that could cause Default Folder X’s bezel around a file dialog to disappear. Default Folder X is also now part of the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 14.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)