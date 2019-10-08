Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Default Folder X 5.4

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.4, delivering support for macOS 10.15 Catalina, additional AppleScript features, and several bug fixes. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility adds new AppleScript commands, and it ensures that when you open an AppleScript applet or droplet in Script Editor or Script Debugger it’s added to the Recent Files menu. The release also fixes a bug that could cause folders shown in tabbed Finder windows to be listed more than once, resolves an issue that could prematurely close a file dialog when moving a file to the Trash within Default Folder X, and adds support for the version of the Path Finder file manager app distributed via SetApp. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 9.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Default Folder X 5.4

