St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.5.3, a maintenance release that makes adjustments to a feature introduced in version 5.5 that included cloud-synced items in the Recent Files and Recent Folders menus. However, iCloud, Dropbox, and Google Drive users who shared folders with colleagues found that files changed by others would appear in the Recent Files menu (as well as the file’s enclosing folder added to the Recent Folders menu).

Default Folder X 5.5.3 now enables you to turn off the inclusion of cloud-synced items in the Recent Folders and Recent Files menus in Preferences > Menus. The update also handles iCloud files and folders more intelligently, ignoring changes some apps make to hidden files and ensuring changes in iCloud Documents and Desktop folders show up as they should. It also fixes a bug that could cause the wrong keyboard shortcuts to be enabled immediately after switching between folder sets and corrects a problem that could cause file dialogs to hang in macOS 11 Big Sur. Default Folder X is also now part of the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)