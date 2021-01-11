Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.5.4, a maintenance release that fixes a bug that could prevent the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility from launching correctly. The update also works around a bug in macOS 11 Big Sur to ensure file dialog sizes are always forced to their previous sizes, ensures items are removed from the Drag Zone and Finder drawer if the corresponding file or folder is deleted, addresses problems with the cursor disappearing in file dialogs in Big Sur, and addresses problems that prevented Default Folder X from enhancing Save As dialogs in Photoshop and Save As PDF dialogs when printing. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Default Folder X 5.5.4

